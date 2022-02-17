Robert (Bob) Glenn Lockeby

March 26, 1928 - Feb. 13, 2022

SOUT JACKSONVILLE — Robert (Bob) Glenn Lockeby, 93, of South Jacksonville, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Feb. 13, 2022, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Ann (K.A.) of 58-years; daughters: Linda (Robert, deceased) Braner, Jodi (Steve) Baum, Garnalee Pearce, Denise (Brion) Kauffman and Vicki Jo Lockeby. He has 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Henry; and two sisters: Berneice Mileur and Mary Alice Vaughn.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains, with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at The Grainery in Pleasant Plains.

Memorial gifts are suggested to St. Jude's Children Hospital or to Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains. Please visit www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com. for full obituary.