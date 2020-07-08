Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CARBONDALE — Robert “Bob” Hisgen, 76, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in the VA Medical Center in Marion.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at The View Church in Carbondale, with military rites and Jacob Swain officiating.