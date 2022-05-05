 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Parrott

Robert "Bob" Parrott

MURPHYSBORO - Robert "Bob" Parrott, 94, passed away on May 2, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. John Annable officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

For more information and to read the full obituary visit www.meredithfh.com.

