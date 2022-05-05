Robert "Bob" Parrott
MURPHYSBORO - Robert "Bob" Parrott, 94, passed away on May 2, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. John Annable officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
For more information and to read the full obituary visit www.meredithfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.