Robert "Bob" Spain

Feb. 13, 1939 - Dec. 22, 2021

CARBONDALE – Robert "Bob" Spain, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at home.

Bob was born on February 13, 1939, to Arvel R. and Mary Wilma (Roach) Spain in Logan. He married Evelin F. Kahl on March 4, 1967, in Du Quoin.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Evelin; son, Robert Spain, Jr. and wife, Angie; daughters: Dagmar Alexander and husband, David and Jerri Spain; two grandchildren: Paige Alexander and fiancé Jake Linze and Amelia Spain; great-granddaughter, Jordan; brother, Earl Spain and wife Jane; and sister, Linda Moon and husband, Herbert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Arvel "Blackie" Spain, Jr.

A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To leave a story or memory of Bob, visit www.meredithfh.com.