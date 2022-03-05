Robert "Bob" William Fitzgerald

Aug. 20, 1953 - March 1, 2022

MAKANDA – Robert "Bob" William Fitzgerald, 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Bob was born on August 20, 1953, in Yonkers, NY, to William and Florance (Imich) Fitzgerald. Robert married Lauri Joura on May 16, 1980, in Los Angeles, CA. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2021.

Bob was an Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale. Bob enjoyed traveling to New Orleans in recent years, in particular to partake of the delicious regional cuisine. He also enjoyed listening to music, reading, and continued to work on advanced mathematics following his retirement.

Bob is survived by his brother, Matthew Fitzgerald, and sister-in-law, Lisa (Terry) Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lauri; parents; and brother, Brian Fitzgerald.

Graveside services for Bob will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Bob, visit www.meredithfh.com.