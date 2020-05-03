Robert Bruce Harrell

He married the love of his life, Marie Milburn Harrell, on Jan. 23, 1955. They settled in Carbondale, where he became a tenured professor of English at Southern Illinois University. He loved teaching, and decades later he continued to be greeted warmly by grateful students he encountered. Bob and Marie dedicated themselves to their new community, working to expand student voting rights, championing desegregation of Carbondale's public schools and revitalizing Jackson County's Democratic Party. Bob was elected president of SIU's chapter of the American Association of University Professors. In that role he objected to the infamous and unjust firing of over 100 SIU professors by the administration in 1974 and subsequently saw his own name added to the list of those to be fired. When SIU tried to re-hire Bob to avoid the firestorm of controversy that had arisen, he refused to give them the legal fig leaf they wanted and leaned further into Jackson County politics. He then became County Clerk and Recorder for Jackson County, overseeing the first efforts to computerize the office, ensuring honest, fair and accessible elections, and facilitating, rather than foiling, his employees' successful efforts to unionize. He won re-election numerous times before retiring in 1994.