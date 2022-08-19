Robert Cole "Bob" Mitchell

MARION — Robert Cole "Bob" Mitchell, age 74, of Marion, IL, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully with his wife Debbie by his side at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with Rev. Cecil Atchison and Rev. Lance Leeds presiding.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both "Aldersgate United Methodist Church Memorial Fund" and/or "Team Gleason Foundation" (an organization that improves the lives of people with ALS). Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home. For complete information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.