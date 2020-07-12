Robert Dale Caraway
GORHAM — Robert Dale Caraway, 69, left his life on July 5, 2020, in Carbondale.

Bob was born March 8, 1951, in Eldorado, the son of the late Jim and Odena (Wallace) Caraway.

Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972 in the 82nd Airborne. He was retired from the SIU Grounds Department. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Carbondale.

He is survived by three children, Jesse, Julie, and Gabriel Caraway; four grandchildren, Kannon Caraway, Kennedy Schuler, Krew Schuler, and Howdy Eugene Allen Caraway; one brother, Ken Caraway; two aunts, Melva Holbrook and Barbra Sue Cox; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be Monday, July 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. with military rites at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Eldorado with Dennis O'Keefe officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to The Nick Grammer Scholarship Fund, 112 S. Poplar St. Carbondale, IL 62901.

Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Southern Illinois is entrusted with arrangements.

