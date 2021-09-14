Robert Dale Hicks
Dec. 3, 1941 - Sept. 10, 2021
VERGENNES — Robert Dale Hicks 79 of Vergennes, Illinois passed away on September 10, 2021 at The Veterans Hospital in Anna. Dale was born December 3, 1941 to John and Mary Hicks. Dale is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hicks; a daughter, Leslie Mills and her husband, Darrin Mills (Murphysboro); three sons: Rob Hicks and his wife Beth Hicks (Vergennes); Shad Hicks and his wife, Bailey Hicks (Murphysboro); Dr. Brad Tinkle and his wife, Lauren Darr (Speedway, IN). Dale also had seven grandchildren: Landon Hicks, Logan Hicks, Seth Daniels, Lane Mills, Zachary Tinkle, Greyson Hicks, Brinley Hicks.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Hicks and a brother, John Hicks.
A celebration of life will be held September 19, 2021 at the Vergennes Town Hall 725 Hack St., Vergennes from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
