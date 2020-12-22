MARION — Robert Donald Johnson, age 79, of Marion, passed away peacefully at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Lourdes Hospice in Paducah, Kentucky with his loving family at his bedside.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion with Rev. Roy Pepmiller officiating. Burial will follow at Reevesville Cemetery in Grantsburg. A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion.