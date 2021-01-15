Robert E. (Bob) Coffel, Jr.

METROPOLIS - Robert E. (Bob) Coffel, Jr., age 61 years, of Metropolis, IL, and formerly of Sesser, IL, passed to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser, IL. Services will be available for viewing via the Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes, Inc. Facebook page.

