Robert E. Copeland
April 3, 1949 - May 23, 2022
CARLOCK — Robert E. Copeland, 73 of Carlock, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence.
Bob was born April 3, 1949 in Harrisburg, Illinois, the son of Leo and Jeane (White) Copeland.
He is survived by his mother: Jeane Copeland; one brother, Paul (Diane) Copeland; and several nieces; and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and one nephew.
Bob retired in 2002 as a Corrections Senior Parole Agent with 30 years of service with the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was active in the Carlock Mennonite Church.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday May 31, 2022, at Carlock Mennonite Church, Carlock, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Sesser, Illinois. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial may be made to the Carlock Mennonite Church or to the Donor's Choice.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.