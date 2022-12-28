Robert E. ("Robb") Bingham

1965 - 2022

CARBONDALE – Robert E. ("Robb") Bingham went home to Jesus on Dec. 23, 2022, at age 57.

Born to Eural and Jo Nell Bingham on May 11, 1965, in East Chicago, Indiana, Robb spent most of his childhood in Franklin County, Illinois. At Benton High School he was involved in basketball, cross country, forensics, and drama; he was also active in the community theater group Pyramid Players. He attended Florida College and the University of South Florida, remaining active in campus and community theater productions.

Robb married his former wife, Dawn (Jenney) Bingham, in 1996; they have three children: Zachary, Joshua, and Ashleigh. Early in the marriage, Robb and Dawn traveled and did musical theater together, living in an RV. When the children arrived, they settled in Nashville, Tennessee, for seven years. After seven years in Minnesota, the family moved to North Georgia.

A dedicated father, Robb also served his church community, remained involved in theater, did extra work in TV shows, and even tried a bit of stand-up comedy. Throughout his life, Robb held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those around him.

Robb was living in Nashville when he started his own business, Converging Solutions. An exceptional communicator himself, Robb built his business around offering other businesses customized training programs.

Robert was predeceased by his mother, Jo Nell Bingham. He is survived by Dawn Bingham, their children Zachary, Joshua, and Ashleigh (all of the greater Atlanta area), as well as his father W. Eural Bingham (of Painted Post, NY), sisters Rebecca Bingham (of Anchorage, AK) and Nancy (Randy) Tumlinson (of Houston, TX), brothers Mark (Melanie) Bingham (of Painted Post, NY) and Jon (Bethany) Bingham (of Louisville, KY), and many relatives and friends.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., Benton, IL.

Robb will be honored with a graveside service at the Harrison Cemetery in Buckner, Illinois, at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Georgia Christian Business Network (https://gcbnetwork.com), an organization in which Robb was involved and to which he contributed generously. You can give by PayPal to info@gcbnetwork.com. For more information, contact Elizabeth Copeland, Executive Director, at (770) 374-5085.

Robb's favorite Bible passage was Romans 8:28 – "And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose" (ESV).

Condolences may be expressed online at www.patefh.com.