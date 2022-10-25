Robert "Griff" P. Griffin
July 7, 1928 - Oct. 19, 2022
CARBONDALE — Robert P "Griff" Griffin died on Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in Waterbury, CT, on July 7, 1928. He was the second of nine children born to George and Margaret (Crowe) Griffin.
In 1989 he married Judith Griffin, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Mark Griffin, of Decatur, AL; two grandsons: Shea Griffin and Timothy Griffin (Amber); and one granddaughter, Jessica Miles, all of Decatur, AL; and two-great grandsons: William and Oliver; two step-sons: Michael Warshawsky (Clare) and Jonathan Warshawsky (Shelley).
Four of his eight siblings survive: Jane Griffin of Long Island; Gerald Griffin (Linda) of Wallingford, CT; Paul Griffin (Jacqueline) of Bedford, NH; and Kathleen Griffin of Wallingford, CT. He was preceded in death by his brothers: George and Frank; and his sisters Patricia and Maura.
He is also survived by his very best friend, Joan O'Brien, who carries on at the grand age of 96.
We would like to thank the wonderful people at Century Assisted Living whose kindness and caring blessed the last several months of his life.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary or to share a memory of Robert visit www.meredithfh.com
