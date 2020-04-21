Robert Hisgen
0 entries

Robert Hisgen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Hisgen

CARBONDALE – Robert “Bob” Hisgen, 76, of Carbondale, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Marion.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information visit www.meredithfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hisgen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News