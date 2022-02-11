Robert J. "Bob" Kohler

Oct. 10, 1926 - Feb. 8, 2022

ANNA — Robert J. "Bob" Kohler, age 95, of Anna, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. He was born on Oct. 10, 1926 in Anna the son of Sam H. and Almeda (Allie) Flannigan Kohler.

After graduating high school he served in the Army in Germany during WWII and on returning married the love of his life, Mildred Davis on Nov. 13, 1948 in Jonesboro.

Bob is survived by three daughters: Gail SanJuan of Connecticut, Beverly Hill of Florida and Judy Miller of Anna; five grandchildren: Jerimiah (Jodi) Womick , Jessie (Herman) Wells, Jim (Jessi) Hill, Alex (Jennifer) SanJuan, and Jonathan Costa-St.John; seven great-grandchildren: Sophia, Blake and Jacob Wells, Kyle and Maggie SanJuan, Kambryn Mira and Kalista Hill; two nephews, Scott and Mike Kohler. He was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Mildred of 68-years; a grandson, Steven Kohler Hill; two brothers: Sam Kohler and K.K. Kohler, and son–in-law, Dr. Geoffrey Hill.

Bob was an avid gardener, fisherman, and harness horseman.

He was a member of Mount Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna and Carroll P. Foster Post #3455 of the VFW in Anna. He was a retired from the Local Operating Engineers where he worked in construction.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Kornthal Church Po Box 342, Jonesboro, IL, 62952 or the charity of your choice. Envelopes will be made available at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.

To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visitwww.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of arrangements.