Robert J. Pulfrey

ELGIN, SC — Robert J. Pulfrey, age 75, of Elgin, SC, formerly of Benton, IL, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Elgin, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.

The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Calvary Bible Church, located at 1649 South Cherry Street, West Frankfort, IL.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m., with Pastor Doyle Mills presiding.

Interment will follow in Tower Heights Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "Calvary Bible Church". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL, 62896. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.