HERRIN — Robert Joseph Calcaterra, 67, of Herrin, IL, born Oct. 1, 1955 to Joseph Anthony and Eva Mae (Poole) Calcaterra, passed away in Marion, IL on Nov. 22, 2022. Bobby was born and raised in Herrin, Illinois. He moved to northern Illinois in his teens and spent most of his life working there before returning to Southern Illinois in retirement. He spent many years as a roofer before starting a second career as a trucker. He was a hard worker who always had time to talk about his cargo, his truck, the traffic, or the weather. His calloused hands always found work to do, even after retirement. Anyone lucky enough to have Bobby as a houseguest would often wake up to a clean house and a warm breakfast.

He was a committed and faithful father. No distance was too great a drive to see his girls. His daughters have many memories of their dad showing up at school events with a smile on his face even after working a full week and driving hundreds of miles. He continued to be a present and loving father throughout their lives and extended this same love and adoration to his daughters' husbands and children. He traveled all over the country, and even across continents, to spend time with his family. He took trips to Canada to be with his brother and his family, as well as back home to Herrin to be with his beloved sister. He came to desire traveling for leisure later in life and was able to see places like Italy, Australia, and Hawaii. Bobby was a long-term resident of Peoria, IL and Joliet, IL. He came home to Southern Illinois in 2020.