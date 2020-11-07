Robert L. Pohl

Bob was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale.

He was an avid gardener and loved to share the fruits of his labors with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time and shared that knowledge with his children, then his seven grandchildren. His faith, his love and care for his family, and his great sense of humor were apparent to anyone who knew him.

"We miss him so much, but in faith we know he is with Christ Jesus and in that same faith in Him, we will all be together again."

A memorial mass was at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Garland, Texas, with Father Joseph Mehan Jr. officiating.

Memorial donations are the preferred form of remembrance, and may be made out to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale. There will be a funeral Mass at a future date at St. Francis Xavier Church in Carbondale with inurnment at Oakland Cemetery.