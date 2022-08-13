Robert Law

1955 - 2022

HERRIN — Robert Allen Law, 67, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his home in Harrisburg, IL.

Robert was a retired banker last worked for Regions Bank in Bloomington, IL.

Robert was of Baptist faith, singing at the age of 19 in a Gospel Quartet. Robert was a loving grandfather. Robert was born January 1, 1955, in Honolulu, HI, to Allen and Wilma (Crest) Law.

Robert married Phyllis Ann Crain in 1995 in Shawneetown, IL. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2015.

He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Steven & Amanda Coloni of Herrin, IL and Matt & Lindsay Coloni of Herrin, IL; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister and brother-in-law, Sue & Larry Field of Harrisburg, IL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susan & Ted Sipe of Holton, KS and Dr. Julie Crain & Dr. Thimios Zaharopoulos of Athens, Greece; brothers-in-law, Stephen & Barbara Crain of The Woodlands, TX and Mark & Diane Crain of Sterling, VA; numerous nieces and nephews, to include Tracy Adams, Bryan Waite, Dan Field, and Natalie Graul which he helped raise; and his wiener dog, Nellie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Joe Phillips and Ed Phillips.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Ronnie Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.