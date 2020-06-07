Robert Lee Drake Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARTERVILLE — Robert "Robbie" Lee Drake Jr., 63, of Carterville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home, as a result of a house fire.

Private graveside services will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, with Rev. R.H. Chitwood and his brother, Kevin Drake, officiating.

Robbie was born on Apr. 20, 1957, in Carbondale, to Robert Lee and Norma Jean (Hall) Drake.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Drake of Cambria; mother, Norma Drake of Cambria; sisters, Paula (Rev. R.H.) Chitwood of Cambria and Kim (Steve) Loyd of Columbia, Missouri; brother, Kevin (Debbie) Drake of Cambria; and several nieces and nephews.

Robbie was preceded in death by his father; son, Michael Drake; and long time partner, Janett Murray.

He previously worked at Norge and Tuck Tape.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cambria Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 455, Cambria, IL 62915.

Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Drake, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.