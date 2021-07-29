Robert Lee Melton
MARION - Robert Lee Melton, age 63, of rural Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 9:26 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
The visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Blumenstock and Pastor Gordon Montgomery presiding.
Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.
The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Siteman Cancer Center". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com/ or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
