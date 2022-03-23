 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Lintz

  • 0

Robert Lintz

Robert Lintz, 76, passed away on Feb. 24, 2022, in Paducah, KY.

Arrangements were taken care of by Trimble Funeral Home in Moline, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 27, 2022, at the VFW in Anna, IL, from 3 - 8 p.m.; Memories being shared at 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda unveils $124 million wind tunnel in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News