Robert Louis "Bob" Jarvis

CARTERVILLE — Robert Louis "Bob" Jarvis, age 89, of Carterville, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at his home.

Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Tom Bevis officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com for more information.