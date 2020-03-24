Robert Louis Thompson
BENTON — Robert Louis Thompson, 86, a native of Benton, and resident of Hester, Louisiana, passed away March 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Mary W. Thompson; children, Karen Belak (Karlo), Robin Thompson, Jeanette Crosby (Kevin), Richard Thompson (Barbara), and Robert Pasters (Mary); 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; nephew, John Patti; niece, Sharon Zogas and a special cousin, Norma Gulley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nina and Louis Thompson; son, Robert Louis Thompson, II; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation in his honor will be at later date.

Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.

