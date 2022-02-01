Robert Maclin Butler
Aug.25, 1933 - Jan. 27, 2022
ELDORADO — Robert Maclin Butler (Mac), 88, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, KY.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home in Eldorado, IL, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Eldorado or to Southern Illinois Honor Flight.
Full details and obituary are available at https://www.watsonfuneralhome.net/
