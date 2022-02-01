 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Maclin Butler

Robert Maclin Butler

Robert Maclin Butler

Aug.25, 1933 - Jan. 27, 2022

ELDORADO — Robert Maclin Butler (Mac), 88, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, KY.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home in Eldorado, IL, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Eldorado or to Southern Illinois Honor Flight.

Full details and obituary are available at https://www.watsonfuneralhome.net/

