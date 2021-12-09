WEST FRANKFORT — Robert Nolan Essary, 78, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away from complications of a stroke on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, in Herrin Hospital at 1:01 a.m.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, IL, with Minister Greg King officiating. Burial will be in Tower Heights Cemetery – West Frankfort, IL. Visitation will be from Noon - 2 p.m. prior to the service.