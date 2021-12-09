Robert Nolan Essary
WEST FRANKFORT — Robert Nolan Essary, 78, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away from complications of a stroke on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, in Herrin Hospital at 1:01 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, IL, with Minister Greg King officiating. Burial will be in Tower Heights Cemetery – West Frankfort, IL. Visitation will be from Noon - 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Condolences of sympathy may be made at, www.unionfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.