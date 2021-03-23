Robert "Peppy" Lee Moschino

COELLO — Robert "Peppy" Lee Moschino, 80, of Coello, passed away on Friday March 19, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday March 24, 2021, at 6:00 PM at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Tyler Walker officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Louis Children's Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com