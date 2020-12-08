DU QUOIN — Robert R. Keeler, 90, of Du Quoin, passed away at 3:58 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Du Quoin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Du Quoin.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Du Quoin with Rev. Rob Mathis officiating.

Friends may call from Noon until time of service on Tuesday at the cemetery.

Please use social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.

Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at Du Quoin.

Military gravesite rites will be conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion and the United States Navy.

Friends may make memorials to the Du Quoin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund or the Perry County Humane Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home of Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

