Robert Ralston "Bob" Curtis

1925 - 2022

HARRISBURG — Robert Ralston "Bob" Curtis, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisburg, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Bob was born in Benton, Illinois, on Dec. 30, 1925, the son of Harry Clark and Louise Hewitt Curtis. He was raised in Carbondale, Illinois, where he attended grade school, high school, and college at Southern Illinois University obtaining his Bachelor's Degree in English and Master's in History.

Bob was united in marriage to Jane Clare DeLap on July 1, 1949 in Carbondale and she preceded him in death on March 4, 1990. He later married Brenda (Murphy) Hafford on August 9, 1992, at First United Methodist Church in Harrisburg, Illinois. Brenda survives him. Bob was married for 70 years of his life and always said, "he was blessed to have not one, but two wonderful wives!"

Bob served in the US Navy during World War II, taught high school for 5 years, worked for CIT Financial Company for 10 years and then First/Old National Bank for 23 years from which he retired in 1987. He also served on the Harrisburg City Council for 12 years, the SCWD Water District, and as bookkeeper and treasurer of Shawnee Hills Country Club. In his younger years, he was a member of the Rotary, Elks, and Kiwanis Clubs as well as the American Legion. Bob faithfully attended the First United Methodist Church of Harrisburg, Illinois, with his wife Brenda for many years.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife Brenda of Harrisburg; sons, Bill Curtis of Jefferson, Georgia; Tom Curtis of Arizona; Jim Curtis of Harrisburg; daughter, Sarah Jane Curtis of St. Louis, Missouri; and grandson, Rob Curtis and wife, Deborah, of St. Louis, Missouri. Also surviving is Brenda's family who he loved as his own. They include daughters Vonda Kay Paul of Chicago and Carol Stone and husband Mike, of Petersburg, Indiana. Bob is also survived by grandchildren, Bonnie Abell, and husband, Heath, of Winslow, Indiana; Sam Stone and fiancée, Darlan, of Petersburg, Indiana; and Brenna, Spencer, and Owen Paul of Chicago, Illinois. Great grandson, Atticus Abell of Winslow, Indiana, was a delightful addition to Bob's family in 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Jane; two brothers, Hewitt and Nelson; son, David Curtis; and daughters-in-law, Clyda Curtis and Toni Curtis.

Services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Stricklin Funeral Home, formerly Reed Funeral Chapel in Harrisburg. Rev. Dr. Alan Rhein will officiate, and burial will follow in Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. immediately preceding the funeral services. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Harrisburg First United Methodist Church, Shawnee Hills Country Club, or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

A special thank you to our nurses, Cheryl and Carol, from Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be left for the family on Bob's obituary page at https://www.stricklinfuneralhome.com.