MARION — Robert Roy Landes passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home, overlooking his shade garden, on Thanksgiving Day.

Robert and his twin brother, Richard, were born at home on the Landes family farm in Edgar County on May 12, 1941. His parents were Roy and Anna (Perisho) Landes. He also had a sister, Dorothy Murphy. The whole family was very active in 4-H where they raised and showed horses and cows. Robert loved motorcycles and fast cars. He enjoyed telling stories about them, such as selling livestock to buy his first car, a ‘48 Studebaker. He had a ‘33 Ford that he cut the top off of to make into a convertible, and he rolled his blue ‘56 Ford and had to dig himself out. Robert graduated from Kansas High School in 1959.

After high school, Robert worked as an aircraft welder at MECO, in Paris, Illinois. He moved to Southern Illinois in 1964 to attend the Vocational Technical Institute. He was such a good welder that VTI asked him to teach adult education courses while he completed his degree at SIU. He discovered that he loved teaching so much that he changed his major to education. His first and only job after graduation was at John A. Logan College, where he was a welding and metallurgy instructor for 30 years. He took great pride in being a good teacher and in the success of his students.