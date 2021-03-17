Robert Scott Barnett

Scott attended Southern Illinois University where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Outdoor Recreation and a minor in Environmental Studies. He married Sherri McBride on October 13, 2001in Murphysboro, IL. Scott had various jobs throughout his life including working for the railroad, printing company, golf course, and custodial. In 2008, Scott built his own lawncare/landscaping business in which he took great pride in his work, and always went above and beyond to make his customers happy. He enjoyed hiking, outdoors in general, watching golf, tennis, and Law & Order, and keeping up to date on politics. Scott was also an avid Ford fan.