Robert Scott Barnett
June 10, 1959 - March 15, 2021
AVA – AVA – Robert Scott Barnett, age 61, passed away on March 15, 2021 at his residence after a brief illness. Scott was born on June 10, 1959 to parents Robert DaWayne and Linda (Emmitt) Barnett in Sterling, IL.
Scott attended Southern Illinois University where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Outdoor Recreation and a minor in Environmental Studies. He married Sherri McBride on October 13, 2001in Murphysboro, IL. Scott had various jobs throughout his life including working for the railroad, printing company, golf course, and custodial. In 2008, Scott built his own lawncare/landscaping business in which he took great pride in his work, and always went above and beyond to make his customers happy. He enjoyed hiking, outdoors in general, watching golf, tennis, and Law & Order, and keeping up to date on politics. Scott was also an avid Ford fan.
Scott is survived by his wife, Sherri Barnett of Ava; daughter, Skyler Barnett of Madison, WI; sons: Shawn Garland (Barb) of Polo, IL, and Drew Hotchkiss of Florida; mother, Linda Currens of Polo, IL; one grandson, David Barnett of Polo, IL; siblings: Mark (Dorothy) Barnett of Cutler, IL, and Kim Barnett (Keith) of Mt. Morris, IL; In-laws, Ray and Vickie McBride of Ava, sister-in-law, Sheila Baker; brother-in-law Michael (Jennifer) McBride; 12 nieces and nephews, Ashleigh (Roosevelt), Stevie, Spencer, Kyle, Karlie, Kolten, Kaiden, Lynzie, Dala, Ellie, Ted, and Jewel.
Scott is preceded in death by his father, stepfather, grandparents, and infant son. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, IL with Roosevelt and Ashleigh Fenelus officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Ava Evergreen Cemetery, Ava, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jackson County Food Pantry and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.
