Robert Spellman Jr.

Robert had three distinguished careers in his life. His first chapter was as a newspaper reporter, including at the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, N.Y., where he was part of a Gannett team that produced "The Road to Integration" project that won a special Pulitzer citation in 1964. After earning a master's degree in urban planning at Michigan State University, he began his next work chapter, first as a public servant in Rochester, N.Y., serving in roles including director of Monroe County Pure Waters and urban renewal director for the city. His projects, including the senior towers along Lake Avenue and St. Paul Street, are still landmarks in the city. After he moved into the private sector, he managed projects in Cleveland, Ohio, and in Columbus was on the Two Nationwide Plaza development team. While working, he earned his law degree at Cleveland State University. A friend needed someone to teach a law class for him in the mid-1980s and asked Robert to take over. Robert fell in love with teaching, a profession he watched Susan excel at over the life of their marriage, and began his third career in academia. He became a distinguished communications law and journalism professor at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, including a year as a Fulbright Fellow in Shanghai.