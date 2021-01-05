Robert T. “Bo” Broemmel

He is also survived by brothers: Steve Broemmel and wife Pat Bruce Broemmel; Sister-in-law Sue Broemmel; Brother-in-law Alvin Birsinger; Brother-in-law Phil Heinz and wife Carolynand many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gregory Broemmel; and his sister-in-law Marcia (Heinz) Birsinger.

Bo is a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame high school, class of '55, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, class of '59 and served in the Army Reserves for six years. He began working for Moorman Manufacturing Company in 1959 as a district salesman in Quincy and Morris, Illinois and as the distribution center manager in Auxvasse, Missouri. He also served as general manager for Collier-Evans Oil Company in Mexico, Missouri for five years before becoming a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments.

He moved to Marion in 1983 and opened the town's first Edward Jones branch office near the square beginning a nearly three decades-long commitment to helping area residents with their savings, investments and financial security. For 23 of those years he was invited to participate in the company's Managing Partner Conference, reserved for the most elite advisors in the firm. He retired in 2010.