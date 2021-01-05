MARION — Robert T. “Bo” Broemmel, age 83 of Marion, Illinois and Fort Myers, Florida, died on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.
Mr. Broemmel was born on June 29, 1937, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Lawrence H. and Isabel (Boesing) Broemmel. Sixty years ago, he married Judith “Judy” Heinz on Oct. 8, 1960, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Quincy.
Bo is survived by his loving wife Judy and through the years they raised five children. Bo enjoyed taking his family on vacations not only for fun but to learn of the history of our great country. In later years, Bo and Judy traveled extensively and he enjoyed playing golf on these trips.
In addition to his wife Judy Broemmel of Marion and Fort Myers, Florida, he is survived by his beloved children: Brad T. Broemmel and wife Priscilla of Nokesville, Virginia Jeffrey D. Broemmel of Knoxville, Tennessee Barbara (Broemmel) Volmert and husband Russell of Washington, Missouri Jarett D. Broemmel of Seattle, Washington Jill (Broemmel) Lewis and husband Randy, Jr. of Marion; Grandchildren- Belinda (Broemmel) Nellet Benjamin Broemmel PO3 Jared Broemmel Daniel Broemmel Nicholas Broemmel Andrew Broemmel and Patrick Broemmel Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Broemmel Zachariah Broemmel and Emmeline Broemmel Peter Volmert Isabella, John, Joseph, and George Volmert Daisy Broemmel Brendan Lewis John Robert Lewis and Ava LewisGreat Grandchild- Josephine NelleT.
He is also survived by brothers: Steve Broemmel and wife Pat Bruce Broemmel; Sister-in-law Sue Broemmel; Brother-in-law Alvin Birsinger; Brother-in-law Phil Heinz and wife Carolynand many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gregory Broemmel; and his sister-in-law Marcia (Heinz) Birsinger.
Bo is a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame high school, class of '55, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, class of '59 and served in the Army Reserves for six years. He began working for Moorman Manufacturing Company in 1959 as a district salesman in Quincy and Morris, Illinois and as the distribution center manager in Auxvasse, Missouri. He also served as general manager for Collier-Evans Oil Company in Mexico, Missouri for five years before becoming a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments.
He moved to Marion in 1983 and opened the town's first Edward Jones branch office near the square beginning a nearly three decades-long commitment to helping area residents with their savings, investments and financial security. For 23 of those years he was invited to participate in the company's Managing Partner Conference, reserved for the most elite advisors in the firm. He retired in 2010.
He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion, where he cantored so many Sunday Masses with his rich baritone voice. He was also a member of St. John XXIII parish in Fort Myers, Florida, a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, and prior Eucharistic minister to the sick and aged.
Bo spent much of his time giving back to the communities he loved. Firstly, he was a member of Rotary Club International and, as a member for nearly 50 years, served as a board member and past president of chapters in Marion and in Mexico, Missouri. Additionally, he was past president of the Marion High School Athletics Booster Club and served on many steering committees and boards including the Bank of Marion, the Marion Civic Center, the United Way, the Marion Unit 2 Foundation, two Chambers of Commerce, the Notre Dame Alumni Association, and local Boy Scouts of America troops.
When Bo wasn't working or volunteering, he could often be found on the golf course, being a member of both the Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion and the Club at Gateway in Fort Myers. Golf was only the final chapter in a life of sport. For many, many years, Bo also played tennis and refereed high school basketball and football games. While at the University of Notre Dame, he earned a varsity letter in baseball and was a member of the Monogram Club. In high school, he was a three-sport letterman and named to the Quincy Notre Dame high school sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Visitation will take place at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion on Thursday, Jan. 7th from 5-7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8th and will be available for internet viewing at 1 p.m. on the St. Joseph parish website: https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__stjoseph-2Dstpaul.com&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=XRECx2pEmP0EUBXN9WQISAwbX4JhPQpSN8i152_KVKY&m=_kmNJ1HoeU-cMuajapvZ0vj-9vmmZhMCn47Lil-ttKM&s=EOktqCnfObSjdc_kttqe-j2fTdRsFmnjjsTbeYd-9uM&e= .
Internment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy with a grave side service on Saturday, Jan. 9th at 1 p.m.
The family requests that memorials be made to St. Joseph's Church, the Our Lady of Mount Carmel (OLMC) School, Knights of Columbus, the Marion Ministerial Alliance or the Marion Unit 2 Foundation.
Envelopes will be available and accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home; 800 N. Market Street; Marion, IL 62959.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required.
For additional information, or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com
