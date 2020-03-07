WEST FRANKFORT — Robert V. Pernitsky, 55, of Marion, formerly of West Frankfort, passed away at 2:12 a.m. March 5, 2020, in Herrin Hospital from an extended illiness.
He was born June 10, 1964, in Chicago, to Robert S. Pernitsky and Glenda (Kaufman) Pernitsky.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Glenda and Michael Fabsits; his children, Madeline ( Lane ) Arteman and Max Pernitsky; a granddaughter, Ivy Arteman; and by his sisters, Rebecca (Eric) Wall, Rene (Richard) Petritis and Debra Pernitsky.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert S. Pernitsky and by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of life dinner will be at a later date.
Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.
