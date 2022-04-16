 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert W. Billingsley

Robert W. Billingsley, age 56, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 8:57 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

In accordance with his wishes, there will not be any type of public services at this time.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

