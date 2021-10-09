 Skip to main content
Robert Ward "R.W." McAlister

JONESBORO — Robert Ward "R.W." McAlister, age 49, of Jonesboro, passed away at 8:16 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Southeast Missouri Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna. Funeral Service will be on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Anna Church of Christ with his brother, Bryan McAlister officiating. Interment will immediately follow at St. Johns Cemetery.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro is entrusted with arrangements.

To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit

www.crainsonline.com.

