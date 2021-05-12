Robert Wayne "Hair Bear" Cook

March 18, 1948 - May 10, 2021

GALATIA - Robert Wayne "Hair Bear" Cook, 73, of Galatia, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

He was born to the late Robert Franklin and Betty Jean (Stull) Cook on March 18, 1948 in Harrisburg, Illinois.

On May 6, 1975, he married the former Babette Jane Morris and they had just celebrated their 46th anniversary. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Robert Eric Cook of Galatia and daughter, Emily Ann (Rich) Fleming of Eldorado.

Also surviving are grandchildren: Alex and Nina Fleming of Eldorado; brothers: Danny (Debbie) Cook of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Greg (Michelle) Cook of Eldorado; sister, Brenda Smith of Eldorado; special aunt, Ann (Skip) Bryant of Eldorado, along with several nieces and nephews. Also, special pets Clark and Dora shared many years with him.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as brother, Keith Cook.

Bob enjoyed his 40 year career as a devoted truck driver. He loved Mopar and classic cars, drag racing and watching movies with his family.