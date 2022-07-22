Robert Wayne Scheffer
October 18, 1955 - July 17, 2022
COLLINSVILLE — It is with heavy hearts that we say our final farewells to Robert Wayne Scheffer. He was born on Oct. 18, 1955 to Paul and Frieda Scheffer of Charleston, MO and went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2022.
Robert graduated from Johnston City High School. He married Sandy Blades, who preceded him in death in 2009. They had five children.
On July 4, 2010, he married Kathy Gaskill. Robert is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Robbie (Coco);grandson, Cole; step daughter, Tara Wongler Roche; step grandson, Cody Oberkfell; three other children; and several grandchildren; as well as siblings: Joe Scheffer, Dorothy Lynch, Ellen Chrostoski, LaDonna Triplett; and many nieces and nephews, all who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandy; son, Brad; parents; brother, Art Scheffer; and sister, Elaine Haney.
In death, as in life, Robert was very generous. He donated his body for research so that others might benefit from his valiant fight with cancer.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
