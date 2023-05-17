Robert Wayne Stokes Jr.

Aug. 28, 1949 - May 14, 2023

CARBONDALE - Robert Wayne Stokes Jr. was born on Aug. 28, 1949 to Robert Stokes Sr. and Gloria Stokes (Fritze) in Anna, Illinois. Best known as Robbie, he grew up at 514 S. Forest Ave. with his parents and four siblings. He was very close with his grandparents, Emil and Myrtle Fritze, who he spent lots of time with as a child. Both were a huge influence on him and his music. At a young age he showed an interest in baseball, astronomy, archery, aviation, and of course music.

He got his first guitar at age 12 and never looked back. Robbie played in local bands like The Counts and Viscounts from 13 on, often playing with musicians much older than him. At 18, after graduating from University High School, he moved to California to pursue a career in music with his band, Devil's Kitchen. Over the next several years, the group would open for artists like Taj Mahal, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead and many others. If you caught him telling stories you likely heard him talk about jamming with Santana, meeting Jimi Hendrix, or driving Mickey Hart's Porsche. No one told a story quite like him. He enjoyed getting to flex his writing muscles to share many of these stories while writing a weekly column for The Southern in recent years.

With the encouragement from his grandfather, Robbie moved back to Carbondale and jumped right into the music scene. He started his live sound business, Robco Audio, in 1985 as he provided sound reinforcement for bands and other live sound events throughout Southern Illinois. In 1987 he married Paula Clark, having two kids together, Robby and Carly. While they divorced in 1993, they continued to raise their two children together and stayed close friends until his passing. In 1996, Robbie's relationship with BJ (Belinda) Exum began. The two have been together ever since, enjoying music, movies, wine, and many fun nights with BJ's daughter Melissa, and other family and friends.

Over the years he played in countless bands. Groups like Dr. Bombay, Vision, 4 on the Floor, Saint Stephens Blues, The Venturis, and most recently One for the Roses. His biggest musical journey was getting to tour Europe with Chicago Mike Beck some years ago. He enjoyed the music, but talked most about the sites, the people, and culture. He loved talking about this trip. His skills in live sound production were just as strong as skills he showed when strumming on his guitar. Robbie loved the challenge of making any band in any room on any day sound good - no matter the variables. He was proud to lead a stellar group of technicians and engineers over the years, calling them "Robco Alum" when they moved on to their next adventures.

For so many, Robbie was known for his contributions and accolades in music. But those that knew him best knew that he was extremely well-read with many other interests. He loved aviation, astronomy, mythology, anthropology, other cultures and languages, as well as fast cars. His journey in education culminated with a degree in university studies from SIU. He was very proud to be a college graduate. Robbie taught guitar and sound engineering to many. He enjoyed passing along his knowledge to others. When time allowed, he enjoyed watching the Cubs play - especially when they won the World Series in 2016!

In recent years, Robbie most enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved sharing his children's successes with anyone that would listen. Whether it be weddings, new homes, new jobs, or recent accolades - he often called them his greatest accomplishment. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and frequently mentioned how they "did his spirit well" when visiting with them for even the shortest amount of time.

While his battle with cancer was not an easy one, Robbie continued to fight the good fight with the help of his family. Treatments, appointments, and time spent filling prescriptions took spots on the calendar that were once filled with shows and load-ins. Still, he continued to find the time and energy to play music as much as he could. He even squeezed in the occasional sound gig. His battle with cancer ended on May 14, just days after visiting with his children, siblings, and other family. He was 73 years old. The family is so very thankful for the many health care workers, family, and friends that assisted with this journey. They could not have made it this far without them.

Robbie was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria and Rip, as well as his brother Keith.

Robbie is survived by his partner, BJ and her daughter Melissa. He is survived by his daughter Carly (Anthony), his son Robby (Katie), their sister Olivia and mother Paula. He has four grandchildren Henry, Amelia, Madelynn, and Benjamin. Robbie is survived by his sisters Teresa (Tim) and Suzan (Jeff), as well as brother Paul (Michelle) and sister-in-law Ginger. Finally, his many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 at The Varsity Theatre in Carbondale. Visitation hours will be from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. with live music and slideshow presentation. The celebration service will begin at 3 p.m.

The family would love to hear stories about Robbie. Please consider sending a video of your story/stories to Stories4Robbie@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation at the event as the family plans to make various donations in Robbie's memory.