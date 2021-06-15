Robert William Rushing
CARBONDALE – Robert William Rushing, entered his eternal reward on June 9, 2021. He now joins his wife, Prudy, his sisters: Janet Gibbs, Wanda Smith, Mary Lou Witherspoon, and their parents.
He lived for 81 years and was a faithful and loving husband to his wife Prudy (Ledbetter) Rushing for 57 years. He served as a U.S. Marine and worked as a Supervisor for General Cable in Du Quoin for 20 years until his retirement in 2000.
He is survived by his two children: Ken Rushing and Kelly (Rushing) Lindsey; two bonus children: Rhondalynn (Meadows) Rushing and Rob Lindsey; grandchildren: Marine Lance Corporal Josiah and Alison (Sherrick) Rushing and Hannah (Rushing) Jarvis and Hayden Jarvis.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Ken Rushing officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale with military honors. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. For those who cannot attend, a video of Robert's Celebration of Life will be on the funeral home website: www.meredithfh.com after the service.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To leave a story or memory of Robert, visit www.meredithfh.com.
