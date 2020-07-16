Roberta 'Bobbie' Gerrish
0 entries

Roberta 'Bobbie' Gerrish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roberta 'Bobbie' Gerrish

CARBONDALE — Roberta “Bobbie” Gerrish, 85, passed away, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Gerrish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News