Roberta R. Castellano

Roberta R. (Odum) Castellano, 89 years old, died Jan. 3, 2021. She passed peacefully under the care of St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.
Roberta was born Jan. 20, 1931, to Daniel Barton and Eva (Rendleman) Odum.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 68 years, Marion J. Castellano; her toddler brother, Frankie Dan Odum; sisters, Rowena (Odum) Phillips, and Rose Marie Odum.
Roberta is survived by her siblings, Larry Dan Odum, Carol Kay (Odum) Boone, and Sandy (Odum) McConnell.
She filled the lives of those she loved with her beautiful gift of music, singing, piano and organ playing. She always had music cued up and ready to play.
Surviving are her four children: Joseph D. Castellano, and wife Debra (West) of Marion, Julianne (Castellano) Felts and husband Jerry of Marion, Laura Lynn (Castellano) Calvert and husband Joe of Springfield, and Jeffrey M. Castellano of Marion; grandchildren, Monte J. Castellano and wife Jen of Florida, Monica (Felts) Zukas and husband Troy of Marion, Felicia (Felts) Anvick and husband David of Bloomington, Nicholaus J. Calvert of Springfield, Missouri, Brian J. Castellano and wife Darcie of Evansville, Indiana, Marionna (Felts) Ping of Carterville, and Danielle (Castellano) Bullington and husband Mike of West Frankfort, (anxiously awaiting their first baby, newest great-granddaughter expected any day now); great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Jax, Lena, Emma, Chloe, Nash, Jack, Onna, Seve; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
May our mother be resting in peace with Jesus and our beloved father. We take comfort in knowing that although we no longer see her here, we can look at her extended family and see a reflection of her joyful heart and so much love.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Brian Barker officiating. Burial will be in Marion City Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Binkley-Ross Funeral Home under the direction of Joni Binkley-Ross and Monte Blue.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home at 1702 W. Boulevard St., Marion, IL 62959.
For information, visit www.binkleyross.com.
