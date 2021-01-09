Roberta R. Castellano

Roberta R. (Odum) Castellano, 89 years old, died Jan. 3, 2021. She passed peacefully under the care of St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

Roberta was born Jan. 20, 1931, to Daniel Barton and Eva (Rendleman) Odum.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 68 years, Marion J. Castellano; her toddler brother, Frankie Dan Odum; sisters, Rowena (Odum) Phillips, and Rose Marie Odum.

Roberta is survived by her siblings, Larry Dan Odum, Carol Kay (Odum) Boone, and Sandy (Odum) McConnell.

She filled the lives of those she loved with her beautiful gift of music, singing, piano and organ playing. She always had music cued up and ready to play.