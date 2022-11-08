Robin H. "Bob" Marcy
1942 - 2022
MURPHYSBORO — Robin H. "Bob" Marcy, age 79, of Murphysboro, passed away on Oct. 7, 2022 at his home in Murphysboro. Bob was born on Dec. 11, 1942 in Chicago, IL. He married Phyllis Jo Poe on Feb. 1, 2002. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2009.
Survivors include his daughters, Teresa Katubig (Bob) of Marion, IL, Colleen Hoffmann (Tom) of Carterville, IL and one son Christopher Marcy (Kristen) of Marion. Survivors also include six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Bob worked as an electrician for many years through the IBEW Local 702.
Cremation will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Tower Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro with Pastor Larry Dean Worthen officiating. Inurnment will follow.
