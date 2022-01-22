Roger Alvin Wiseman Sr

March 10, 1947 - January 19, 2022

COBDEN — Roger Alvin Wiseman Sr., age 74, of Cobden, passed away, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Marion VA Hospital. He was born March 10, 1947, in Raleigh, the son of Ira and Opal (Vinson) Wiseman. He married Carol Jean Porter on May 8, 1972, in Murphysboro. She preceded him in death on December 10, 2013.

Roger is survived by his children: Steven (Sarah) Wilkins, David Wilkins, Sheri (Bob) McCann, Rebecca (Steve) Mitchell, Jeanne (Dan) Brumleve; grandchildren: Amanda Wilkins, Kody Travelstead, Lucas McCann, Adam McCann, Miranda Mitchell, Cyrus Mitchell, Samantha Miller, Forrest Harvel, Joseph Brumleve, Olivia Brumleve, Nathan Brumleve; several great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Emily) Wiseman; nephews; cousin, Athel (Charlene) Wiseman; other relatives and friends. He was preceded by his parents; spouse, Carol Wiseman; son, Roger Wiseman; and granddaughter, Ashley Wilkins.

Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He was an avid fisherman and loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He loved people and enjoyed his time in Alto Pass at Pop's Market.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. Interment will be in the Alto Pass Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post #345 of the VFW in Anna and the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team of Marion. Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. and until 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion VA Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home.

