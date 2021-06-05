 Skip to main content
Roger D. Korando
FLORISSANT, MO — Roger D. Korando, age 85, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, June 4, 2021.

Beloved husband of Patricia Korando (nee Gruenloh); dearest father of Amy (Mike) Cusumano, Sandy (Blake) Vogt and Steven (Celeste) Korando; loving grandfather of nine. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose School Chapel, 3500 St. Catherine, Florissant, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant.

