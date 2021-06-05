Roger D. Korando
FLORISSANT, MO — Roger D. Korando, age 85, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Beloved husband of Patricia Korando (nee Gruenloh); dearest father of Amy (Mike) Cusumano, Sandy (Blake) Vogt and Steven (Celeste) Korando; loving grandfather of nine. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose School Chapel, 3500 St. Catherine, Florissant, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.