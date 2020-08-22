× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Roger Dale Nelson, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home in Ellijay, Georgia.

He was born on April 3, 1949, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Richard and Deloris (Swanson) Nelson. He married his cherished wife, Vicki Howerter, on Oct. 24, 1987; she survives.

Roger's family moved to Rantoul, Illinois, when he was a toddler and he spent his childhood there — making lifetime friends — and would tell stories about having to ride his bike 1.5 miles to and from school every day, even in the snow (and it was true!).

He graduated Rantoul High School 1967 and entered Southern Illinois University that fall. He worked his way through college and graduated with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation in 1974.

After retiring in 1999 as the Chief Adult Probation Officer in Champaign County, Roger and Vicki returned to his beloved Carbondale that same year. He reconnected and made new friends, went to games and cheered for the Salukis, and spent many hours at the counter of Mary Lou's Grill swapping stories and talking politics with the other regulars.