CARBONDALE — Roger Dale Nelson, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home in Ellijay, Georgia.
He was born on April 3, 1949, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Richard and Deloris (Swanson) Nelson. He married his cherished wife, Vicki Howerter, on Oct. 24, 1987; she survives.
Roger's family moved to Rantoul, Illinois, when he was a toddler and he spent his childhood there — making lifetime friends — and would tell stories about having to ride his bike 1.5 miles to and from school every day, even in the snow (and it was true!).
He graduated Rantoul High School 1967 and entered Southern Illinois University that fall. He worked his way through college and graduated with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation in 1974.
After retiring in 1999 as the Chief Adult Probation Officer in Champaign County, Roger and Vicki returned to his beloved Carbondale that same year. He reconnected and made new friends, went to games and cheered for the Salukis, and spent many hours at the counter of Mary Lou's Grill swapping stories and talking politics with the other regulars.
Roger was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan; and throughout his life was a dedicated, die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan — he didn't miss watching a game and attended hundreds of games live, including Game 7 of the 2011 World Series.
His final bucket list included seeing his beloved Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs — and the family was grateful that he got to see the Cardinals win both games of a double header on Aug. 17 — and to see Donald Trump lose in this year's election. The family will spend time this fall encouraging our friends to vote for Joe Biden.
Roger is also survived by numerous friends and family that will miss him dearly, including his sister, Pamela, and brother-in-law, Ed; brother Rick and sister-in-law, Linda; and brother Kevin; nieces, Paula and Lisa (Todd); nephews, Erik and Kris (Lara); and great-nieces, Samantha, Alexandra and Klara.
At his request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences mat be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.
Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.