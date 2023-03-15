Roger Deon Roper

Nov. 20, 1949 - March 11, 2023

FRANKFORT — Roger Deon Roper, 73, of West Frankfort passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Helia Healthcare in Benton at 5:57 p.m.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1949 in Carrier Mills to Ross and Evelyn (Hankins) Roper. Roger loved his family, especially his grandchildren dearly. He was a coal miner for many years working in various coal mines in the area. After retirement he pursued his passion for the word of God and became an ordained minister, and pastored several churches in Southern Illinois. Everything Roger put his heart and mind to he worked and served at it passionately.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Mitchell and Dwight Roper.

He is survived by his wife Linda; children: Kimberly (Scott) Head, Janet (Blake) Gratkowski, and Roger (Jana) Roper; and seven grandchildren: Courtney Head, Brandi Head, Abbey Head, Laci Gratkowski, Kasen Roper, Addison Roper, and Landen Roper.

Services will be held on Friday March 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Union Funeral Home-West Frankfort with Pastor Gary Clark officiating. Interment will be in the Corinth Cemetery in Corinth. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 16, 2023 at the funeral home from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.