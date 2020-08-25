Roger Eugene Robinson

After his term in the Air Force, Roger returned to Southern Illinois University to finish a degree in geology, which became a lifelong passion. On finishing his degree, he found that petroleum geology jobs were scarce, so he started a degree in education at SIU and taught earth science at Kankakee. He authored a text for junior high, Exploring and Understanding Rocks and Minerals (1970), and co-authored a book on the landforms of the Southwest. He was called back to Southern Illinois University, where his talent in teaching was recognized, and was offered the assistant principal position at SIU University School (K-12). He finished his master's degree and was promoted to principal. When U. School closed due to financial difficulties, he was offered directorship of the Educational Research Bureau at SIU. During that time he and his friend and colleague, David Miles, developed an important innovative approach to basic education at all levels called The General Teaching Model. They published it so that everyone had free access to it, and it is still in circulation in various places where innovative curricula are being developed. In 1972, SIU was starting a medical school, which was to have a curriculum based in the best of educational models of the time. Roger's creative intelligence and talent in getting a diverse group of people to focus and cooperate on the task at hand was again recognized when he was asked to help develop a new and effective way to teach medical students to become competent and compassionate physicians. As Curriculum Coordinator of the SIU School of Medicine, his capacity as an innovator and an excellent trainer of faculty in the new paradigm of a competency- and problems-based curriculum was a significant factor in the success of SIU's School of Medicine from the start. He later became Assistant Dean of Students at the medical school. Roger's sincere and compassionate interest in the first-year students led them to write many letters thanking him for his wise counsel and support during the high pressure of the first year of medical school. As the students in the class of 1995 wrote, “We feel you are the most valuable asset to this curriculum. Your dedication to us as a leader and as a friend will always be greatly appreciated.” On hearing of Roger's passing, a former student wrote, “I was one of the thousands of medical students he touched with his big heart, supportive advice, and true optimism.” Roger was a beloved counselor, mentor, and teacher of more than 1,000 students who are practicing medicine all over the world.