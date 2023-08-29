MURPHYSBORO—Roger Guetersloh, age 89, of Murphysboro, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at his residence.

Visitation for Roger Guetersloh will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in downtown Murphysboro and again on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro with Rev. Matthew Christian officiating.

Interment will follow the funeral service at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.