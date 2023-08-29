MURPHYSBORO—Roger Guetersloh, age 89, of Murphysboro, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at his residence.
Visitation for Roger Guetersloh will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in downtown Murphysboro and again on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro with Rev. Matthew Christian officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral service at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.